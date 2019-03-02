lloilo virtual Batang Pinoy champion

1 SHARES Share Tweet

ILOILO CITY – Kimberly Colaste of Iloilo City downed Maria Kristine Lavandero of Cebu City in the seventh and final round to top the girls’ 12-under standard division and emerge the first double-gold medal winner in chess in the Visayas leg of the 2019 Philippine National Youth Games-Batang Pinoy at the Iloilo Sports Complex Covered Gym here yesterday.



Colaste, 11, tallied six points, half a point ahead of eventual silver medalist Ysabelle Noriel Nabor of La Carlota City with 5.5 points and a full point atop Kristina Concepcion Belano of Cebu Province with five points.

It was the second gold for the ASEAN Youth campaigner after she also topped the rapid event last Monday.

Colaste is expected to go for a chess triple crown as she shoots for the blitz gold starting at 9 a.m. today.

Anton Benedict Bebit gave Iloilo its fourth gold in chess after he topped the 12-under standard event by drawing with Mark Alfonso Azaola of Capiz in the final round ahead of Tagbilaran’s Kyle Christian Sumingat and Victorias City’s Steven Paul Gancia, who settled for the silver and bronze, respectively.

Their efforts virtually clinched Iloilo City its very first overall title in Batang Pinoy as it has raked in a 46-38-35 (gold-silver-bronze) haul ahead of last year’s champion Cebu City (32-42-44) and Cebu Province (32-20-33) with a day to go.

Bacolod City’s Tyrone Dale Yao denied ASEAN Youth gold medal winner Jave Mareck Peteros of Cebu City a second gold by snatching the boys’ under-15 standard mint.

Yao, who split the point with Jerish John Velarde of Lapu Lapu, and Peteros, who smashed John Lester Belano of Cebu Province, actually finished tied for first with 5.5 points apiece but the former took the gold by virtue of his shock fourth-round upset of the latter.

Related

comments