Luisita seizes PAL Seniors lead

CEBU CITY – Reigning national seniors champion Rodel Mangulabnan and Benjie Sumulong powered Luisita into the lead going into the final round of the 33rd Philippine Airlines Senior Interclub golf team championships Friday.



Mangulabnan scored a one-over par 73 at the Club Filipino de Cebu to lead Luisita with 53 points, the best score so far in the tournament.

He had four birdies against three bogeys and double bogey, a resounding followup to his second-round 50 points.

Sumulong, smarting from his disqualification in the second round for signing a wrong scorecard, posted 50 points as Luisita took a six-point lead over Canlubang, 424-418.

Former pro Demy Saclot was the third scorer for Luisita with 47, but he cost the team two points for not picking up on the 15th hole. Chito Laureta did not count with 43.

Defending champion Canlubang matched its second round output of 140 points with Abe Avena leading the charge with 48 points.

Despite a horrendous start of a double bogey, pickup and bogey, Avena managed to finish the last 15 holes in regulation.

Mari Hechanova added 47 and Tommy Manotoc chipped in 45 for Canlubang. Pem Rosal failed to count with 43.

Del Monte and Cebu Country Club were in third and fourth places with 408 and 402, respectively.

Scoring for Del Monte were Romeo Bautista 53, Raul Minoza 46 and Antonio Arancon 42 while CCC’s scorers were Eric Deen 51, Kim Kwang Seok 40 and Nelson Yuvallos 38.

In the Founders division, Manila Southwoods seized the lead with 135 points for 387 overall.

A point behind was Negros Occidental while the Orchard was third with 384.

The other division leaders were Team Coral Ocean Point in the Aviator, Baguio Country Club in the Sportswriter and EZ Par Golf Club in the Friendship.

This year’s Interclub is sponsored by Radio Mindanao Network, Asian Air Safari, and Vanguard Radio Network. Also extending support are ABS-CBN Global Ltd. (The Filipino Channel), Rolls Royce, Primax Broadcasting Network, UM Broadcasting Network (Mindanao), Fox Sports, Cignal TV, GECAS, Boeing, Lufthansa Technik AG, Manila Standard, Marco Polo Plaza Cebu, Dusit Thani Manila, and Casino Filipino. Official hotel is Quest Hotel Conference Center Cebu.

Scores:

Champioship – Luisita 424 (138-138-148), Canlubang 418 (138-140-140), Del Monte 408 (138-129-141), Cebu Country Club 402 (142-131-129)

Founders – Manila Southwoods 387 (129-123-135), Riviera 386 (133-118-135), Negros Occidental 386 (125-136-125), Eagle Ridge 384 (142-101-141), The Orchard 384 (141-125-118), Valley Golf 375 (132-123-120), Wack Wack 370 (129-120-121), Sherwood Hills 362 (128-113-121), Manila 361 (133-118-110), Villamor Airbase 356 (133-112-111), Metgot 347 (116-103-128), Southern California Redhawk 346 (116-120-110), Pueblo de Oro 338 (125-109-104), Apo Golf 335 (112-107-116), Alabang 327 (110-108-109), American Pacific 240 (94-90-56), Tri City 224 (93-72-59), Moffet Field ll 200 (79-54-67), Toronto Canada 179 (84-56-39), Western Social 172 (63-59-50)

Aviator – Team Coral Ocean Point 361 (123-119-119), Alta Vista 361 (114-119-128), Zamboanga 357 (109-127-121), Filam Hawaii 348 (93-130-125), Camp John Hay 347 (114-113-120), Forest Hills 345 (99-126-120), UP Tee Jots 345 (115-113-117), Sarangani 339 (110-113-116), Club Filipino Inc de Cebu 334 (103-121-110), Rancho Palos Verdes 329 (110-106-113), Van City 327 (96-114-117), Par 2000 317 (113-117-87),Club 1872 LA 315 (101-95-119), SF Maharlika 313 (83-109-121), Iloilo 312 (88-97-127), South Cotabato 303 (97-97-109), Club Intramuros 303 (102-94-107), Veterans 300 (101-104-95), Fil Oz Sydney 291 (92-101-98), Leyte 291 (99-95-97), Pradera Seniors 291 (85-90-116), Guinhalaran 289 (83-115-91), E Yona 263 (73-95-95), Filam Golf Tour Team 1 258 (89-85-84)

Sportswriter – Baguio Country Club 337 (106-119-112), South Bay 330 (104-110-116), Lanang 329 (111-110-108), Davao City 325 (108-111-106), Iligan 321 (98-102-121), Mactan Island 309 (103-105-101), Taotaomona Guam 307 (95-1-7-105), San Juanico 304 (86-108-110), Filam Fairfield 301 (101-93-107), Bacolod 299 (98-94-107), Guam Seals 294 (87-114-93), Camp Evangelista 291 (98-92-101), Lumbia 289 (98-97-94), Cotabato 287 (87-113-87), Bay Area Team 1 283 (87-97-99), Bay Area Team 2 281 (108-67-106), SF Heritage 270 (88-84-98), Paoay 266 (96-92-78), Via Verde Los angeles 266 (88-89-89), Par Breakers 265 (78-96-91), Green Hills West 264 (88-82-94), Mt Malindang 257 (82-79-96), Sienna Plantation 236 (71-87-78), Honolulu 230 (91-88-51), San Francisco East Bay 223 (52-84-87), Skywest 222 (73-83-66)

Friendship – EZ Par 299 (104-98-97), Canphil 286 (108-82-96), Philam Cenral Florida 285 (92-106-87), Winners Circle 283 (109-99-75), Bay City 279 (104-80-95), PGA British Columbia 276 (92-87-97), Fort Bonifacio 272 (95-100-77), PGA Qatar 272 (99-76-97), MSU Marawi 271 (98-86-87), Seattle 261 (79-93-89), Eastridge 261 (86-80-95), Vancouver 260 (95-83-82), Pinoy Vancouver 255 (83-83-89), Bennet Valley 254 (87-104-63), Filam New Jersey 243 (94-82-67), Guam Compadres 242 (84-81-91), Guam Seniors 242 (64-87-91), Moffet Field 1 238 (68-88-82), PGA British Columbia 2 233 (82-73-78), Filam SFO 224 (76-73-75), Travelers 222 (76-80-66), Mabuhay Golf Club of SFO 220 (78-80-62), Pittsburg Filam 213 (75-72-66), West Covina Warriors 210 (80-59-71), San Francisco Peninsula 195 (65-70-60), Sanfrancisco Alliance 178 (71-60-47), Richmond Driving Range 174 (50-77-47), Melbourne Pinoy (104 (61-43-78)

