Ardina banners locals’ bid in TCC

The Filipina shotmakers brace for three days of grueling battle of shotmaking and wits against world No. 2 Sung Hyun Park and a host of LPGA of Taiwan campaigners, aiming to protect their turf in the first The Country Club Ladies Invitational unfolding Wednesday (March 6) at the TCC layout in Laguna.



The hosts hope to cash in on whatever slim edge they have at one of the country’s toughest courses although all agree that they are in for a tough outing given the depth of the field.

“Playing against the world’s No. 2 and some of the best in the region should serve as motivation for us to do better. Although the long hitters, like Park, have the edge at TCC, we believe we have the skills and talent to match up with them,” said Dottie Ardina.

Ardina is actually making a return to the course where she reigned during the inaugurals of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour in 2013 before vying in the Symetra Tour and then eventually gaining a full card on the LPGA Tour this year.

Like the Canlubang ace, reigning LPGT Order of Merit champion Princess Superal and former 2017 OOM titlist Pauline del Rosario see the event as an opportunity to bolster their respective games and prove their worth at the wind-raked course which punishes even the slightest of mistakes.

“This is one rare opportunity for us to showcase our talents, to prove that we can be ranged against the world’s best,” said Superal. “But it will take a lot of hard work to at least contend.”

“The event is a great challenge for us and it should be fun to see how we would all fare with Park,” said Del Rosario.

