FEU keeps win streak, edges UST

by Kristel Satumbaga

Games Today (Smart Araneta Coliseum)

8 a.m. – Ateneo vs UE (men’s)

10 a.m. – NU vs Adamson (men’s)

2 p.m. – Ateneo vs UE (women’s)

4 p.m. – NU vs Adamson (women’s)

Far Eastern University (FEU) showed championship poise in the crunch to survive University of Santo Tomas (UST), 17-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 15-13, and remain unscathed in UAAP men’s volleyball yesterday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



Jude Garcia fired 23 points built on 18 kills and four blocks for the Tamaraws, who grabbed the solo lead by extending their winning run to four games.

Not far behind is Adamson with a 3-0 mark.

John Paul Bugaoan also played a big role with 11 attacks, four blocks and two aces to finish with 15 points while Redijohn Paler pumped in 14 points for FEU. Kris Silang contributed with 22 excellent sets.

UST evened its win-loss record to 2-2 despite the strong efforts of Joshua Umandal and Jaron Requinton, who had 20 and 16 points.

While the Tamaraws needed a deciding frame to prevail, La Salle only needed 69 minutes in sweeping University of the Philippines (UP), 25-21, 25-21, 25-18.

