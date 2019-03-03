NBA: Warriors end skid

3 SHARES Share Tweet

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Stephen Curry shook off foul trouble to score 28 points and spark the Golden State Warriors down the stretch of a 120-117 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.



Curry seemed invisible in long stretches, especially in the third when he played just 3:45 of the quarter and watched the 76ers keep competitive in his absence.

With Curry back in the lineup in the fourth, the Warriors squashed Philly’s upset bid in front of a sellout crowd that included plenty of Philadelphia Eagles and the first appearances of Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper jerseys. Curry buried a 3-pointer for a 111-109 lead, the Sixers tied it, then Curry scored the next six points over the final 2:35 of the game to do what he does best — carry the Warriors in the clutch.

The Sixers had one last shot to at least tie but lost the ball out of bounds with 1.7 seconds

Kevin Durant scored 34 points and DeMarcus Cousins had 25 for the Warriors.

Each team played without a franchise star: 76ers center Joel Embiid missed his fifth straight game with a sore left knee. Embiid, averaging 27.3 points and 13.5 rebounds in 54 games for the Sixers, said he expected to return next week. Golden State’s Klay Thompson sat out with a sore right knee suffered in Thursday’s loss at Orlando.

JAZZ 115, BUCKS 111

In Salt Lake City, Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 46 points and led the Utah Jazz from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to a 115-111 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

Mitchell scored 17 in the final 8:10 of the game, including a 28-foot jumper with 43.7 seconds left that put Utah up 111-105. Mitchell could have made the game a bit less suspenseful, but missed two free throws with a three-point lead with 12.7 seconds left. He did make two foul shots with 8.6 seconds remaining, helping seal the win.

Related

comments