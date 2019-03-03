Palace: Duterte proof ‘palo’ effective way to discipline kids

For Malacañang, President Duterte is the living proof that corporal punishment remained an effective way to discipline children.

The President has become a law-abiding citizen after enduring corporal punishment when he was young, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said yesterday.

Panelo made the argument to defend the President’s decision to veto the “anti-palo” bill despite an appeal from the United Nations body.

“Si Presidente at ‘yung mga nasa henerasyon namin, kami ay binigyan ng disiplina ng mga magulang namin. Isang tingin lang sa amin eh sumusunod na kami,” Panelo said in a radio interview. “Ibig sabihin, effective kaya kami naging mga mabubuting mamamayan, natatakot, hindi natatakot kung di gumagalang sa batas, gumagalang sa rules on ethics,” he added.

The President recently vetoed the bill banning corporal punishment for children, saying responsible parents can discipline their children in a self-restrained manner. Duterte instead supported a “more balanced and nuanced approach” that would both protect the child and recognize the rights of parents who believe in corporal punishment.

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund recently asked the President to sign the law prohibiting beating children to discipline them. The proposed law seeks to promote “positive discipline” instead of corporal punishment to assist families as nurturers of children, it said. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

