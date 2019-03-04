NU foils AdU

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Defending champion National University (NU) stained Adamson’s unblemished record with a 25-22, 25-18, 25-16 win yesterday in UAAP men’s volleyball at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



The win enabled the Bulldogs to gain a share of second with the Falcons with identical 3-1 cards.

Bryan Bagunas continued to sizzle for NU as he erupted for 24 points built on 19 kills and five blocks.

NU coach Dante Alinsunurin also got solid game from James Natividad, who fired eight spikes and made three blocks to finish with 11 points.

The Bulldogs pounced on the Falcons with 40 attacks while providing a tough defensive wall at the net with 13 blocks. (Kristel Satumbaga)

Related

comments