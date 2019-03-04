PBA: Alaska demolishes Ginebra

by Jonas Terrado

ANTIPOLO CITY — Alaska redeemed itself from a dismal loss two nights ago by clobbering Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, 104-78, to move in third place in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center here.



Simon Enciso fired 23 points in his second game since returning from injury and Chris Banchero added 20 points, six rebounds and eight assists as the Aces surprised Ginebra with a resounding victory after being beaten 94-80 by the Phoenix Pulse Fuel Masters on Friday.

“I didn’t expect that,” said Aces coach Alex Compton. “I expect them to play hard after being manhandled by Phoenix and was hoping to keep the game close but I did not foresee that result.”

The Aces led by 30 points on their way to climbing to third at 3-2 despite dealing with injuries to key players Vic Manuel, Kevin Racal and Jvee Casio.

Japeth Aguilar posted 17 points and 11 rebounds but Ginebra fell to 3-3 for a tie for fifth with defending champion San Miguel Beer.

