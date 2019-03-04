PSL: Cignal shocks Foton

MALOLOS CITY – Cignal flirted with disaster before overcoming Foton, 15-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-13, 21-19, in the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix Saturday at the Malolos Sports and Convention Center here.



American Erica Wilson was solid down the stretch, leading the HD Spikers to the marathon match that lasted for two hours and 24 minutes with ESPN5 and 5Plus as broadcast partners.

Wilson, who once played for Team USA in the FIVB Women’s U23 Word Championship, delivered 21 kills, three blocks and five of Cignal’s 10 aces for an impressive 29 points while Anastasia Artemeva and Rachel Anne Daquis chipped in 16 and nine markers, respectively.

With the win, Cignal stepped back on winning track and improved to 4-2 in the prestigious women’s club tourney that has Asics, Mueller, Mikasa, Senoh, Team Rebel Sports, Bizooku, UCPB Gen, Cocolife, Hotel Sogo and Data Project as technical sponsors.

“This win is a blessing for us,” said HD Spikers coach Edgar Barroga, who had to make adjustments to fill in the void left by middle blocker Ranya Musa and second setter Pauline Cardiente.

Barroga converted team captain Rachel Anne Daquis to opposite spiker while Mumay Vivas became the second setter for the match.

The move paid a handsome reward as the Tornadoes were left guessing, especially in the fifth set where the HD Spikers refused to give up.

American Courtney Felinski delivered 23 points while Elaine Kasilag had 14 and Turkish import Selime Ilyasoglu chipped in 11 for Foton, which absorbed their fourth straight loss after an opening-day victory.

Meanwhile, PLDT extended its winning run to three as it defeated Sta. Lucia, 25-17, 25-23, 25-18, in the second game.

