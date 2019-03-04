Triathlon tilt in Subic set

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The Subic Bay Freeport Zone will once again bustle with triathlon action as the 2019 NTT ASTC Subic Bay International Triathlon (SUBIT) will be held there on April 27 and 28.



SEA Games veterans Nikko Huelgas, John Chicano, Kim Mangrobang and Claire Adorna are once again expected to dominate the event.

Out to challenge them are 21-year-old Filipino-Spanish triathlete Fer Casares, Edward Macalalad, JC Abad, Mark Hosana, 2018 Asian Games veteran Kim Kilgroe and Junior champion Karen Manayon of Cebu.

This latest event of the longest running triathlon series is one of two international competitions designated as a qualifying event for the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) this coming December 1-5, 2019.

Organized by the Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP) in cooperation with the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Tourism Department, the annual event will be composed of Standard Distance (1.5 Km swim – 40 Km bike – 10 Km run), Sprint Distance (750M swim – 20 Km bike – 5 Km run) and Super Sprint Distance (500M swim – 16 Km bike – 2.5 Km run) that will take participants around the freeport.

Related

comments