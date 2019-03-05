UP’s Carlos week’s best

Tots Carlos of University of the Philippines won Chooks-to-Go Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week honors following her stellar showing against defending champion La Salle in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.



Bringing out her A game, the power-hitting Carlos led the Lady Maroons to a stunning 21-25, 25-20, 25-21, 20-25, 15-12 victory on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Maroons team captain didn’t only provide the firepower on offense with 19 points — all coming from attacks, she also took care of floor defense with 18 excellent receptions and 17 digs in their biggest win so far.

