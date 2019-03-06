Duterte names new SC justice

President Duterte has named Court of Appeals Associate Justice Amy Javier as the new associate justice at the Supreme Court, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said last night.

Javier, who replaces SC Justice Noel Tijam who retired last Jan. 5, is the second lady justice Duterte appointed to the High Court after Rosmari Carandang in November last year.

The new SC justice is the seventh in the short list submitted by the Judicial and Bar Council to the President. She got six votes.

Javier graduated cum laude at the Philippine Normal University. She teaches constitutional law.

During her interview with the JBC in June last year, Javier expressed that the President is not an enemy of women when asked about his “predilection for male appointees” as a disadvantage for her chances of getting a seat at the SC.

“I do not see the President as an enemy of women, I see him as a person who respects and loves his late mother, who he credits to have unconditionally loved him, and brought out the leader that he is,” she said.

“I would like to see him as a father who cares for his daughters, a person who founded several shelters for abused women and for children who are girls who are victims of incest,” she added.

Javier also disagreed that Duterte is a misogynist after the President said last year that his next appointee for the Ombudsman post would not be a woman.

“I see the President to be reasonable and I am confident that if I be accorded the honor of being nominated for the post, the President will pass upon my qualifications on the merits and not because I am a woman and not a man,” she said. (Argyll Geducos)

