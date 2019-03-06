Aussies, Kiwis in Asiad

1 SHARES Share Tweet

BANGKOK (AP) – Basketball, volleyball and soccer players from Australia and other Oceania countries will be permitted to compete at the next edition of the Asian Games.



The Olympic Council of Asia confirmed after its general assembly over the weekend that athletes from Oceania would be eligible to compete in some team sports in Hangzhou, China, in September 2022.

Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates said he had been campaigning for decades for inclusion at the quadrennial event, which was first staged in 1951 in India and most recently last year in Indonesia.

He said the invitation to the Oceania athletes is limited to sports which qualify for the 2024 Olympics through Asia, including volleyball, beach volleyball, basketball, soccer and fencing.

“Australia is very grateful for this opportunity … and there will be enormous interest from our Oceania neighbors,” Coates said in a statement Monday. “There’s a cap of 10,000 athletes for these games so there will need to be some decisions made along the way about which Australian men’s and women’s team will compete, but the critical thing is our place is confirmed for Hangzhou 2022 and that’s a very positive outcome for us.”

Related

comments