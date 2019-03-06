NU belles rip Ateneo

National University scored an abbreviated 7-0 win over Ateneo to seize solo second in the UAAP women’s softball tournament Monday at the Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium.



The Lady Bulldogs needed only five innings to chalk up their fifth win in seven contests.

Defending champion Adamson, which sports a perfect 6-0 record, drew a second round opening day bye.

The Lady Falcons were dominant in the first round as the San Marcelino-based squad surrendered only one run so far.

University of Santo Tomas and De La Salle bested their respective foes to share third place at 4-3.

The Tigresses avenged their 2-3 first round loss to University of the East with a 5-1 victory, while the Lady Batters reasserted their mastery of University of the Philippines with a 10-4 decision.

The Lady Maroons fell outside of the top four range with a 3-4 slate while the Lady Warriors stumbled to their fifth loss in seven games.

In baseball Sunday, De La Salle topped titleholder Adamson University, 10-2, in a rematch of last year’s Finals to tie its victims and UST in second place a 3-2.

UP stunned the Growling Tigers, 7-1, to finally enter the win column.

