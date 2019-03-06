Phoenix, ROS eye 8th wins

by Jonas Terrado

Games Today (Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4:30 p.m. – Rain or Shine vs Columbian

7 p.m. – Magnolia vs Phoenix Pulse

Phoenix Pulse and Rain or Shine resume their bids for twice-to-beat advantages when they battle separate rivals in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



The league-leading Fuel Masters collide with the Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok at 7 p.m. after the second-running Elasto Painters tangle with the Columbian Dyip in the 4:30 p.m. first game.

Both teams are coming off contrasting results but still hold firm grip on of the top two spots in the standings.

Phoenix, carrying a 7-1 record, won two games last week against NorthPort (98-96) and Alaska (94-80) while Rain or Shine fell to 7-2 after a 100-92 loss to TNT KaTropa.

The top two teams after the eliminations gain the quarterfinal bonus, which is why Phoenix and Rain or Shine want to win today’s matches in grand fashions.

Alaska is behind Phoenix at 3-2 followed by TNT KaTropa at 4-3 and defending champion San Miguel Beer and Barangay Ginebra with similar 3-3 slates.

Matthew Wright and Calvin Abueva are again expected to play major roles as Phoenix begins a tough stretch against three teams from San Miguel Corporation.

Magnolia ended a 0-3 start with a 92-86 win over Meralco last Saturday in Cagayan de Oro City but its record is something Phoenix is not taking for granted.

Meanwhile, Rain or Shine looks to shake off the frustrating defeat against TNT that saw the Elasto Painters trail by as many as 20 points before running out of time when they were able to get to within four in the dying seconds.

