Drug suspect yields P3-M shabu in Manila

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized Wednesday afternoon over P3 million worth of shabu from a drug suspect in a hotel on Bocobo Street in Ermita, Manila.

PDEA agents nabbed Adzmin Lansa Kadil alias “Ramil Ramalan”, 27, after a drug deal with a poseur-buyer inside Room 104 of Casa Bocobo Hotel around 5 p.m. on March 6.

Ten packs of shabu weighing more or less half a kilo were seized from him.

The estimated street-value of the illegal drugs is pegged at P3.4 million, PDEA said.

The suspect, meanwhile, admitted that he engaged in illegal drug trade out of financial need.

A case in violation Section 5 under Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 was filed against him.

Meanwhile, authorities are hunting down the cohorts of the suspect. (Ria Fernandez)

Related

comments