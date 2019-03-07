Letran wins

2 SHARES Share Tweet

Letran walloped Trinity University of Asia, 92-67, in the 19-under division of the of the Milcu Sports Basketball presented by Got Skills Hard to Guard at the Trinity Gym in Quezon City.



Shawn Argente had 16 points, Changks Umali posted 14 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, five steals and three blocks and Llenard Santiago added 13 points, eight rebounds and five blocks to power the Squires to victory.

Also victorious is Don Bosco Technical Institute which downed La Salle Greenhills, 88-80, in the 17-under category and San Sebastian clobbering St. Joseph College, 93-50, in the 15-under.

Other results showed Xavier School defeating DBTI, 73-26, in the 13-under and La Salle Greenhills topping St. Joseph, 56-48, in the 14-under division.

Related

comments