PBA: Dyip pip ROS

by Jonas Terrado

The Columbian Dyip kept their mastery of the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters after posting a critical 85-82 victory in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



Rashawn McCarthy hit 22 points, Jackson Corpuz produced 12 points and eight rebounds and rookies CJ Perez, JP Calvo and Jeepy Faundo made key contributions to keep the Dyip inside the top eight with a 4-5 record.

It also extend Columbian’s winning streak over Rain or Shine to four straight games, a streak that began in last season’s Philippine Cup.

Nonetheless, the victory gave Columbian hope that a first quarterfinals berth since the 2016 Governors’ Cup is on the horizon.

But the Dyip have to hurdle the Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok on Wednesday and TNT KaTropa on March 22 in order to make that bid a possibility.

Columbian coach Johnedel Cardel praised his team’s resolve after a disappointing loss to Blackwater last Friday.

“Sabi ko sa kanila after losing to Blackwater na dapat tama na yun,” said Cardel.

Mark Borboran was Rain or Shine’s surprise top scorer with 21 points but the Elasto Painters blew chances at winning the game in the dying seconds, thus absorbing their second straight loss.

Rain or Shine, however, remains in second place at 7-3.

The Elasto Painters had multiple chances to take the lead after Gabe Norwood’s three reduced the Dyip’s lead to 83-82 with two minutes to go, only to falter on both ends, including Borboran’s open three.

Reden Celda made two free throws with 2.3 left to make it 85-82 as James Yap missed a running three at the buzzer.

Perez had 11 points and 11 rebounds, Faundo posted seven points and six rebounds while Calvo chipped in eight points, five rebounds and eight assists for the Dyip.

Scores:

COLUMBIAN 85 – McCarthy 22, Corpuz 12, Perez 11, Calvo 8, Faundo 7, Khobuntin 7, Celda 5, Camson 6, Cahilig 3, Escoto 2, Agovida 2, Reyes 0.

ROS 82 – Borboran 21, Yap 12, Mocon 12, Daquioag 10, Ahanmisi 7, Nambatac 6, Norwood 5, Belga 4, Torres 3, Ponferada 2, Rosales 0.

Quarters: 15-26, 42-40, 66-59, 89-82.

