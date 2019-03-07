Village watchman kills live-in partner

1 SHARES Share Tweet

A jealous village watchman shot dead Tuesday night his live-in partner in the middle of their argument inside their house in Barangay Commonwealth, Quezon City.

Lt. Col. Joel Villanueva, Quezon City Police Station 6 chief, said the victim, Divina Catina, 24, died while undergoing treatment at East Avenue Medical Center (EAMC).

The victim’s live-in partner, Regenaldo Galaygon, 53, a public safety officer (BPSO) of Barangay Commonwealth, was arrested.

Probers learned that Galaygon and Catina were living together for more than five years.

Police report showed that Galaygon went to their house on Lower Bayanihan Street around 9:10 p.m. last Tuesday to talk to Catina whom he accused of having an affair with another man.

The conversation of the couple turned into a heated argument during which the suspect took his firearm and shot Catina in the back twice.

The victim managed to run and seek help from their neighbors who rushed her to the hospital.

Authorities immediately arrested Galaygon and seized from him the .45-caliber pistol with five live ammunition he used in killing his partner.

Galaygon will be charged with homicide, police said. (Alexandria San Juan)

Related

comments