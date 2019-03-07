Villar defends rice tariffication

Reelectionist Senator Cynthia Villar on Wednesday defended again the merits of one of her pet measures in the Rice Tariffication Law, which is apparently being used as an issue against her to hurt her chances of winning in the May 13 polls.

“Bakit magiging issue sa akin? Ang rice tariffication bibigyan ng buwis ang imported rice para protektahan ang local farmers. At iyong proceeds ng buwis ay ibibgay sa local farmers para sila maging competitive. Iyon ang tinatawag na Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund or RCEF,” Senator Villar in a chance interview after the Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-led Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) slate’s campaign sortie in Las Piñas City.

The RCEF is a P10-billion annual fund aimed at boosting local rice crop production through mechanization, improved seeds, training, and cheap credit.

“I think this is a good model,” she said of rice tariffication.

“Ako naman as a senator, mag-o-oversight ako diyan. Babantayan ko how they will spend the RCEF and make sure that this [RCEF] na nanggaling sa tariff ay magamit nang maayos,” the reelectionist bet stressed.

Asked about Forbes Magazine’s anointment of her husband, business magnate and former Senate president Manny Villar, as the richest man in the Philippines, the senator said she is “thankful to God” for showering her family with blessings.

“Kami nagpapasalamat sa Diyos sa mga biyayang ibinigay sa amin, Senator Villar said.

“Makakaasa kayo na dahil mabait naman sa amin ang Diyos, magsisilbi kami ng tama sa ating mga kababayan,” said the former Las Piñas congresswoman.

Aside from Senator Villar, her son, Mark Villar, also currently serves in government as secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

According to Forbes, former Senate president Villar’s net worth jumped from $5 billion in 2018 to $5.5 billion this year, which was good enough to make him the country’s wealthiest man. (Ellson Quismorio)

