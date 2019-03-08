BSCP sets qualifying tilt

by Nick Giongco

Slots to the 2019 Southeast Asian Games will be up for grabs when the Billiard Sport Confederation of the Philippines (BSCP) holds a qualifying tournament open to non-members of the national squad from March 11 to 29 at the Gameball inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.



BSCP secretary general Robert Mananquil said on Thursday that the decision to welcome other players is proof of the association’s quest to find “undiscovered and young cue artists.”

The BSCP has 17 players under its wings, including Bata Reyes, Django Bustamante, Warren Kiamco and Dennis Orcullo in the men’s an Rubilyn Amit and Chezka Centeno in the women’s.

Mananquil said those who will shine in the initial screening will be pitted against the marquee names.

