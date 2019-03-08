Lady Falcons stay unscathed

Defending champion Adamson University topped University of Santo Tomas, 7-1, for its seventh straight victory in the UAAP softball tournament yesterday at the Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium.

It was only the second time this season that the Lady Falcons yielded a run, but it hardly mattered as the San Marcelino-based squad continued their perfect run.

De La Salle blanked Ateneo, 3-0, to seize solo third at 5-3, half-a-game behind idle National University (5-2) in the race for the twice-to-beat semifinals incentive.

University of the Philippines fashioned out a 12-5 win over University of the East. The Lady Maroons moved in a tie with the Tigresses in fourth spot at 4-4.

In baseball, Ateneo overpowered UP, 23-6, to raise its league-best record at 5-1.

De La Salle beat titleholder Adamson, 6-5, for the second time in a row, while UST bested NU, 9-4.

