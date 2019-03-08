MPBL: Tigers triumph

Top seed Davao Occidental closed out its elimination round campaign with an 88-82 win over Muntinlupa Wednesday night in the MPBL Datu Cup at the Muntinlupa Sports Center.



With their latest win, the Tigers finished the elims with a 20-5 win-loss slate and created a three-way-tie for second following the 93-89 win of General Santos over Mandaluyong.

The Warriors are now with the Cagers and the Batangas City Athletics – all with similar 14-10 win-loss records.

By virtue of a superior quotient, Batangas City, however, secured the No. 2 spot followed by Muntinlupa and General Santos City.

Leo Najorda scattered 23 points, Mark Yee had another double-double effort and Custodio and Adormeo had 14 and 10, respectively for Davao Occidental.

