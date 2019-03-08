UST bombs Ateneo in D-League

by Jonas Terrado

Games Monday (Paco Arena, Manila)

2 p.m. – Valencia-SSC-R vs SMDC-NU

4 p.m. – CEU vs Metropac-San Beda

University of Santo Tomas outclassed Cignal-Ateneo, 112-98, behind its long-range shooting to grab the solo lead in the Aspirants Group of the PBA D-League yesterday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.



The Growling Tigers made 19 threes out of 44 attempts which proved to be instrumental in dominating the Blue Eagles in the second half and secure their third straight win in the tournament.

Mark Nonoy, Rhenz Abando and Soulemane Chabi Yo provided the damage as UST gave Ateneo a stern warning during the contest that served as an early dress rehearsal for the UAAP season.

“Our mindset going into this game is to gauge ourselves against the best collegiate team,” said Ayo, who also downplayed the result as a measuring stick with Ateneo missing coach Tab Baldwin and center Ange Kouame.

Nonoy finished with 23 points, six rebounds and three assists, Abando had 21 points and Chabi Yo added 20 points and nine rebounds for the Growling Tigers of coach Aldin Ayo.

Thirdy Ravena made his debut after missing the first two games but his presence didn’t prevent Cignal-Ateneo from suffering its first loss after a 2-0 start.

Gian Mamuyac scored 18 points and Ravena delivered 10 points and five assists in 12 minutes for the Blue Eagles who were handled by assistant Sandy Arespacochaga.

In the first game, St. Clare-Virtual Reality downed Che’Lu Bar and Grill, 82-77, to make it two wins in a row and move into second in the Aspirants Group.

