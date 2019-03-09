Antonio out, Cui in as Gilas manager

by Waylon Galvez

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Al Panlilio has elevated Butch Antonio to a new position – Director for Operations of the federation – with former Ateneo player Gabby Cui taking Antonio’s former job as Gilas team manager.



“Thank you. It’s both an honor and a privilege to be able to serve the country. On to the next,” Antonio said on his Facebook post as family members and friends congratulated and wished him well.

Antonio’s involvement with the men’s national team started when former SBP head Manny V. Pangilinan named him as team manager of the original Smart Gilas Pilipinas back in 2009.

His calming presence has contributed tremendously to the success of the program up to the time when the national team finished second overall during the 2013 FIBA Asia Championship here that earned the Philippines a berth in the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Spain – the country’s first in 42 years.

This year, Antonio was with the team under coach Yeng Guiao that clinched a second straight spot in the FIBA World Cup in China.

Antonio’s vast knowledge and experience as a long time Gilas team manager was the reason why the SBP saw it fit to give him such an important role in the federation that requires more time, energy and focus.

The appointment of Antonio is still part of the local basketball federation’s re-structuring efforts, and Panlilio expressed optimism on Antonio‘s new position.

He has been a fixture on the bench for many years and was instrumental in the development and helped navigate the Gilas program to where it is right now,” said Panlilio.

“He has two consecutive World Cup stints under his belt and we are very thankful for his contributions,” added Panlilio.

Part of Antonio’s expanded role with the SBP is to certify and accredit local and international basketball associations, manage the Human Resources functions and develop corporate policies and standards, and ensure implementation.

