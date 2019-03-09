Bell hopes to ‘ring’ anew for Petron

Games Today

(Muntinlupa Sports Center)

4 p.m. – Petron vs Cignal

6 p.m. – F2 Logistics vs PLDT

After figuring in a fierce battle for pride and supremacy, powerhouse Petron and F2 Logistics hit warpath anew in a bid to finish the first round on a high note in the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix today at the Muntinlupa Sports Center.

The Blaze Spikers battle Cignal at 4 p.m. while the Cargo Movers clash with PLDT in the 6 p.m. featured encounter of the women’s club league that has ESPN5 and Plus5 as broadcast partners.

With a deadly brew of firepower, defensive intensity and experience, the Blaze Spikers are the hottest team in this import-flavored conference that also has Asics, Mueller, Mikasa, Senoh, Team Rebel Sports, Bizooku, UCPB Gen, Cocolife, Hotel Sogo and Data Project as technical sponsors.

In its 23-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-18 win over the Cargo Movers late Thursday, the Blaze Spikers displayed their vaunted strength, sparking talks that they are leaving no stone unturned in reclaiming their Grand Prix title.

Import Katherine Bell was the star of the show as she erupted for conference-high 31 points while Stephanie Niemer tallied 14 kills, six aces and two blocks for a 22-point effort for the Blaze Spikers, who captured their sixth straight win.

Still, head coach Shaq Delos Santos doesn’t want to be complacent, especially with fatigue starting to take its toll.

“We’re playing our third game in five days so it’s going to be tough,” said Delos Santos following their big win over the Cargo Movers that displayed the prowess of two of the best club teams in the country today.

