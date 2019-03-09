La Salle out to stop the bleeding

Games Today (The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. – UE vs La Salle (men’s)

10 a.m. – UST vs NU (men’s)

2 p.m. – UE vs La Salle (women’s)

4 p.m. – UST vs NU (women’s)

Defending champion La Salle tries to recover from rare back-to-back losses when it battles University of the East today in UAAP women’s volleyball competition at The Arena in San Juan City.



Match is at 2 p.m. with the Lady Spikers hoping to erase the stigma of defeats from the University of the Philippines Lady Maroons and the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Tigresses that pulled them down at joint third with 3-2 cards.

Even surprising was their 25-20, 25-22, 25-17 loss to UST last Wednesday despite the absence of Tigresses’ top hitter Milena Alessandrini due to knee injury.

La Salle coach Ramil De Jesus expects his stalwarts to regain their old form with Jolina Dela Cruz, Desiree Cheng, May Luna and Michelle Cobb leading the charge.

Like La Salle, UE also aims to end its two-game slide that dropped them at the bottom standings with 1-3.

The Lady Warriors needed to keep their end-game composure after falling short over FEU three days back with a 25-15, 24-26, 25-22, 20-25, 15-9 with Mary Ann Mendrez, Judith Abil and Seth Rodriguez at the forefront of their assault. (Kristel Satumbaga)

