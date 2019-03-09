PBA: Beermen stretch streak

by Jonas Terrado

San Miguel Beer hardly showed the effects of a 26-day layoff as it leaned on a hot-shooting start to beat NLEX, 121-111, to extend its winning streak to three games in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



The four-time defending champion Beermen unleashed a 19-2 start behind their three-point shooting and never looked back to climb into third place in the standings with a 5-3 record.

June Mar Fajardo, back after helping Gilas Pilipinas secure a FIBA World Cup berth, had 27 points including a rare triple in the first quarter to highlight SMB’s dominant showing.

Alex Cabagnot had 18 points, Arwind Santos produced 17 points, six rebounds and five assists and Marcio Lassiter hit 16 points for San Miguel, which began a stretch of two games in three days.

SMB returns to action on Sunday against NorthPort at the Big Dome.

JR Quinahan produced 17 points and 10 rebounds but NLEX dropped to 10th place at 2-5, spoiling coach Yeng Guiao’s return after steering Gilas to the World Cup.

