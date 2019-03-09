‘Puerto’ beach volley on today

Bea Tan will have a new partner in Dij Rodriguez as she bids to win the women’s crown for the second time in the BVR on Tour Amazing Puerto Galera Dreamwave Open which begins today at the Dreamwave White Beach in Puerto Galera.



Tan was with Charo Soriano last year when they won the title before a huge and enthusiastic crowd at the famed resort.

Jade Becaldo and Calvin Sarte won the men’s title last January, but this time Becaldo will have Fort Llores as new partnet.

The Tan-Rodriguez partnership worked wonders in the Paraw Regatta National Women’s Beach Volleyball tournament in Iloilo last month, winning the gold medal.

Also expected to figure prominently in the two-day spikefest are University of Santo Tomas women’s duos of Mer Jauculan and Derie Virtusio, and Cara Rosales and MJ Ebro, and the sister tandem of Roma Joy and Roma Mae Doromal.

