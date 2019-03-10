MPBL: Bataan, Navotas rip rivals

Navotas and Bataan played in playoff mode on Thursday night and ripped their respective rivals in the MPBL Datu Cup at the Navotas Sports Complex.



The Clutch ran roughshod over the Quezon City Capitals, 120-115, on a record-setting night and served notice of its readiness for the quarterfinal round. They hit 16 triples on their way to recording the most points scored by any team in the young two-season history of the league.

Jai Reyes knocked in 32 points to lead the Clutch’s torrid shooting. The 16 three-point shots made matched the previous record set by Batangas City.

The top-seeded Bataan showed no signs of slowing down as it brought down lowly Pasig, 105-87, in the other game.

The Risers ended their elimination round campaign with a tournament best 23-2 card. It was a quick turnaround from their previous finish where they ended up at eighth place and were ushered out in the first round of the playoffs by Batangas City.

Pasig, owner of the tournament’s worst record, ended with a 4-21 card.

