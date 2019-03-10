OFWs’ crosses & blessings

ONCE a class teacher asked, “Ano ang pangalan ng pinaka­malakas na bagyo?” Dante raised his hand and repled: “Tukso po.” Taken aback, the teacher said: “Bakit tukso?” Dante, quoting a song, said: “Kasi po kay dami ng winasak na tahanan, kay dami ng matang pinaluha at kay dami ng pusong sinugatan.”

For the record, the culprit that causes enormous damage is not temptation (tukso) but sin. Temp­tation is an incitement or attrac­tion to do evil things; hence, it’s not a sin. It is when one gives in to the incitement that it be­comes sinful. Even Jesus Christ was tempted but he overcame the devil’s lures as shown in this Sunday’s gospel.

NATIONAL MIGRANTS’ SUNDAY falls on the 1st Sunday of Lent. It is timely and fitting because the theme of the Mass is about TEMP­TATION.

One serious family problem among Filipino migrants is caused by the long separation of married couples.

A spouse working abroad, for instance, can succumb to the temptation of infidelity as a result of long separation. The spouse left behind can also fall to the same predicament.

Today our attention is focused on millions of overseas Filipino workers (OFW) who have sought greener pastures abroad.

Besides their diligence and re­silient religious faith, our migrant workers have immensely strength­ened the country’s economy through their dollar remittances.

However, they’re faced with a host of daunting problems. Not a few suffer maltreatment from cru­el employers or become victims of sexual harassment and rape or end up in the death row. The painful repatriation of contract workers from Kuwait months ago is a dramatic example.

One wonders if the dollars earned abroad are worth it when one’s family is in shambles. To paraphrase the Lord’s words: “What does it profit a man if he gains the whole world but suffers the loss of his own family.”

We thank our OFWs for the enormous contributions they are rendering to our country. But we pray that God will help them sur­mount the moral and family prob­lems they’re encountering in their pursuit for a better life.

OFWs AS MISSIONARIES. Some years ago, a cabinet member of the government once related how he met an Italian minister at an international convention in Rome.

“So you are Filipinos!” he greeted. “I have a Filipina helper at home,” he said. As he tried to continue, he noticed the cabinet man and his Filipino companions were feeling uneasy, thinking he would report a bad news.

“Signori, please…don’t get me wrong,” he countered. “I’d like to tell you that ever since that Fil­ipina helper has worked with us, our house has become very clean and orderly.

Besides, my children now go to church regularly because she brings them, and we the parents have to go to church, too, because our children prod us.

“I tell you, she has done so much good for our family. I’m so happy we have her.”

The above and similar stories il­lustrate how our Filipino migrant workers have been a positive influ­ence on the families and parishes where they’re working abroad.

In this way, our migrant workers are also modern-day missionaries.

CONTINUE THE GOOD WORK!

LENTEN CHARITY. The season of Lent calls us to do more acts of charity. One way is to assist needy seminarians under our “Adopt A Seminarian” scholarship program.

Chip in an amount or sponsor a seminarian’s schooling for one year.

For inquiries, e-mail me at bels­vd@gmail.com.

FAMILY TV MASS – starting to­day – is aired on 5PLUS Channel 59 at 6-7 a.m. every Sunday; also on international GMA Pinoy TV. Sponsor: STI Education Ser­vices Group Inc. (Cubao Campus). Presider: Fr. Rino V. Tomas.

The FAMILY that prays together stays together.

