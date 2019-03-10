PBA: LA out to tie Cap’s record

by Jonas Terrado

Games Today (Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4:30 p.m. – San Miguel vs NorthPort

6:45 p.m. – Phoenix Pulse vs Ginebra

LA Tenorio is set to tie Alvin Patrimonio’s record for consecutive games played as Barangay Ginebra San Miguel tries to spoil Phoenix Pulse’s bid to secure the twice-to-beat advantage in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



Tenorio will play his 596th straight match in the 6:45 p.m. contest which would put him even with the Patrimonio’s mark that has stood for almost 15 years.

But his march toward history isn’t Tenorio’s concern at this point as Ginebra seeks to bounce back from a disappointing 104-78 loss to Alaska last Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

The Kings are at the middle of the pack at 3-3, needing a momentum-building win over the Fuel Masters that can set themselves up for a good position in the playoffs.

Japeth Aguilar, Greg Slaughter and Scottie Thompson join forces with Tenorio as they hope to shrug off the bitter taste of losing to the Aces.

Phoenix, holding a league-best 8-1 record, is aiming to deal Ginebra another loss and secure the first quarterfinal incentive.

Behind the heroics of Calvin Abueva, Mathew Wright and Jason Perkins, the Fuel Masters rallied from 17 points down to produce an 89-87 victory over the Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, San Miguel Beer shoots for its fourth straight win against skidding NorthPort at 4:30 p.m.

Coming off a 121-111 romp of NLEX two nights earlier, the Beermen look to stay within distance of the twice-to-beat bonus and improve their 5-3 card in the season-opening conference.

June Mar Fajardo, Marcio Lassiter, Alex Cabagnot, Chris Ross and Terrence Romeo lead the way for San Miguel against a NorthPort side which needs a giant-killing result to enhance its playoff chances.

The Batang Pier are coming off a heartbreaking 126-123 double overtime loss to the Meralco Bolts on Friday after blowing a six-point lead in regulation.

Sean Anthony is hoping to finally catch a break after the Batang Pier’s last two games saw him at the loose end of the officiating.

