Ten tips for a peaceful and happy life

1 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S the beginning of lent, a very important and meaningful season for Christians around the world – a season of reflection, for­giveness, and repentance.

Here are my thoughts on these. May these encourage you to live peacefully and happily.

Know your life’s purpose. Live it. Ask, “Why am I here? Why am I doing what I am doing? If I stop it, how will it affect me and other people?” Be a blessing. What else can you do in order to help make a difference? Stop stressing yourself over people who have a strong urge to make you feel bad in order to make themselves happy. Look for reasons to smile and enjoy life despite the presence of bashers, users, rumor mongers, and busybodies. Remember this: No matter what people say, you are precious in the eyes of God. He even sacrificed His Son for you! Forgive your enemies. Was it Buddha who said, “Holding onto anger is like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die”? Avoid suffering by taking care of your health. Eat more fruits and vegetables. Be physically active! Be humble. Everything is borrowed. “To dust you shall return”! When something goes wrong, remember that nothing lasts. Everything is temporary. Forgive yourself for your faults and sins of omission. Make up for them while you are still capable. It pays to be silent. There is no need to react to everything. Listen and reflect. It is when you are quiet that you will hear.

* * *

Like and share this column if you agree! Always read Tempo for articles that inform, inspire and equip!

Related

comments