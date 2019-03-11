AFP shoots for UNTV Cup title today

Game Today (Smart Araneta Coliseum)

7 p.m. – AFP vs Senate

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) hopes to become the first three-time champion in the UNTV Cup as the Cavaliers go for a sweep of their title series with the Senate Defenders today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



Their confidence boosted by a thrilling 76-73 come-from-behind win in the opener of their best-of-three title series on March 3, the Cavaliers vowed to pull all the stops in their 7 p.m. encounter to complete another year of dominant performance in the tournament designed for public servants.

Also with two championships are the Judiciary Magis of Supreme Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez.

As in their previous two championships, the Cavaliers hope to get significant numbers from veterans Boyet Bautista and Eugene Tan – the same players who provided the offensive punch that flattened the reigning titlist in the tournament organized by UNTV president and CEO Dr. Daniel Razon.

In what could be his most productive game of the season, Tan scattered18 points, including a huge three with 1:27 remaining to snatch the win from the Defenders, who led most of the way.

The 5-foot-7 Bautista contributed 15 points – not to mention the intangibles he provided to the team that prevented the Defenders from pulling away.

Bautista and Tan, however, can’t bring the team to the Promised Land unless Darwin Cordero, Jerry Lumongsod and Willy Casulla supply the needed firepower just like what they did in Game 1.

Cordero and Lumungsod combined for 30 points the last time.

AFP’s Education Benefit Systems Office stands to receive a tax-free P4 million from UNTV if the Cavaliers go on to win the championship against a team seeking to become the first back-to-back champion in the league now on its seventh year.

Senate’s chosen charities are Kythe Foundation, Tahanang Mapagpala Immaculada Concepcion, Inc. and Bahay Pangarap Foundation, Inc.

