Club Filipino de Cebu wins Aviator

Club Filipino de Cebu captured the third tier Aviator division in the just-ended 72nd Philippine Airlines Interclub golf team championships Sunday.



Club Filipino assembled 409 points to edge Alta Vista (393) and Rancho Palos Verdes Team 1 (390).

In the Sportswriter class, Mactan Island nipped Camp John Hay, 342-339 with Camp Evangelista taking third spot with 323.

The Friendship bracket was won by Davao City Golf which tallied 306, 18 points clear of South Cotabato. Iligan took third place.

Cebu Country Club, campaigning in the Founders division, won the overall title by nine points over last year’s winner Manila Southwoods.

Orchard took home the Founders crown.

This year’s Interclub is sponsored by Radio Mindanao Network, Asian Air Safari, and Vanguard Radio Network. Also extending support are ABS-CBN Global Ltd. (The Filipino Channel), Rolls Royce, Primax Broadcasting Network, UM Broadcasting Network (Mindanao), Fox Sports, Cignal TV, GECAS, Boeing, Lufthansa Technik AG, Manila Standard, Marco Polo Plaza Cebu, Dusit Thani Manila, and Casino Filipino. Official hotel is Quest Hotel Conference Center Cebu.

The complete results.

CHAMPIONSHIP – Manila Southwoods 507 (125-116-131-135), Luisita 490 (118-114-132-126), Del Monte 479 (122-121-117-119), Tagaytay Highlands 464 (124-109-104-127)

FOUNDERS – Cebu Country Club 516 (124-121-131-140), The Orchard 482 (121-110-122-129), Forest Hills 458 (110-113-117-118), Valley Golf CC 439 (108-117-111-103), Apo Golf 429 (101-117-95-116), Riviera 427 (112-115-104-96), Negros occidental 419 (106-91-113-109), Sherwood Hills 390 (101-105-95-89), Southern California Redhawks 376 (93-100-88-95), FilAm Golf Tour 1 368 (87-84-99-98), Par 2000 312 (58-93-67-94)

AVIATOR – Club Filipino Inc de Cebu 409 (112-92-95-110), Alta Vista 393 (103-97-92-101), Rancho Palos Verdes Team 1 390 (101-92-92-104), Villamor 386 (106-83-104-93), Eagle Ridge 386 (98-105-94-89), Zamboanga 374 (94-82-103-95), Pueblo de Oro 373 (87-88-103-95), Sta Elena 365 (97-94-89-85), Alabang 363 (86-96-94-87), Manila Golf 362 (93-81-91-97), Summit Point 361 (95-96-75-95), Rancho Palos Verdes Team 2 340 (80-96-84-80), Iloilo 335 (100-79-71-85), Stanford 332 (78-85-96-93), Ream IMG Tagaytay Midlands 326 (82-81-87-76), Pearl Kai Hawaii 318 (85-85-74-73), Brittannika 310 (84-74-89-63), Lumbia 301 (88-65-71-78), Engr and Architects 206 (64-49-53-40), Western Social 162 (61-68-0-33)

SPORTSWRITER – Mactan Island 342 (92-80-86-84), Camp John Hay 339 (81-89-90-79), Camp Evangelista 323 (81-74-76-92), fIl Am Fairfield 323 (79-86-76-82), Bacolod 318 (70-82-88-78), Guinhalaran 313 (77-82-66-88), Up Tee Jots 299 (72-79-81-67), Filipino Golfers in the Middle East Dubai 295 (68-75-61-91), Fil Am Hawaii 281 (61-83-48-89),Seattle 269 (60-63-74-72), Bay Area 269 (77-72-63-57), PGA British Columbia 268 (66-69-65-68), Sarangani 255 (75-71-55-54), Lanang 254 (56-67-61-70), Cattle Creek 229 (59-49-61-60), Cotabato 220 (47-78-49-46), Fil Am Golf Tour 2 212 (56-57-58-41), Green Tee Club Riyadh 178 (44-49-42-43), Greenhills West 171 (35-43-44-49), Greater Vancouver Golf Assoc 151 (18-39-39-55)

FRIENDSHIP – Davao City Golf 306 (66-80-77-83), South Cotabato Golf 288 (71-78-65-74), Iligan 259 (73-69-64-53), SF Maharlika 257 (55-36-98-68), Silicon Valley 255 (73-55-66-61), Mactan Island 253 (58-56-72-67), Baguio 247 (75-59-58-55), San Juanico 241 (58-60-51-72), Mt Malindang 236 (72-52-67-45), Sky West 234 (63-46-62-63), Pinoy Vancouver 231 (63-60-58-50), MSU Golf 229 (60-57-52-60), Pittsburg Filam 218 (58-53-57-50), New Zealand Black Tees 199 (55-45-56-43), Washington DC 195 (50-59-37-49), Van City 194 (61-51-43-39), Fil Golfers in the Middle East UAE 193 (48-44-48-53), London Filipino Golfer Society 190 (22-39-70-61), Mabuhay 186 (55-49-32-50), Yokohama Eagles 160 (49-51-39-21), Fil Oz Sydney 117 (21-32-46-18)

