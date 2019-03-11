FEU rips Adamson spikers

1 SHARES Share Tweet

by Kristel Satumbaga

Games Wednesday (The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. – Adamson vs Ateneo (m)

10 a.m. – UP vs NU (m)

2 p.m. – Adamson vs Ateneo (w)

4 p.m. – UP vs NU (w)

Far Eastern University (FEU) kept the fire burning as it swept Adamson University, 25-14, 25-23, 25-23, yesterday to remain unbeaten in UAAP men’s volleyball at The Arena in San Juan City.



It was the sixth straight win for the Tamaraws, cementing their hold of the top spot ahead of the National University Bulldogs (4-1).

The Recto-based squad dominated Adamson at all fronts, displaying its defensive strength by managing 12 blocks while outgunning the Falcons on attacks, 41-31.

Skipper Richard Solis and Jude Garcia keyed in FEU’s assault by finishing with 12 points apiece including combined 21 kills.

John Paul Bugaoan also stepped up for the Tamaraws with 11 points that include four blocks while Owen Suarez had 22 excellent sets apart from three points.

Adamson, which failed to penetrate FEU’s net defense, absorbed its second defeat against three wins despite Paolo Pablico and George Labang Jr. merging for 24 points.

Meanwhile, Ateneo roared to its third win in five outings to tie with Adamson at joint third after besting University of the Philippines (UP), 25-18, 23-25, 25-22, 25-13.

Gian Carlo Glorioso rediscovered his touch and erupted for 20 points built on 13 hits, six blocks and one ace while getting reinforcements from Chumason Njigha, Antony Koyfman and Ishmael Rivera.

Njingha fired all his 12 points on attacks, Koyfman produced 11 points and Rivera added 10 points.

UP plummeted to its fifth consecutive defeat to dig itself deeper in the cellar with Jerry San Pedro finishing with 14 points.

Related

comments