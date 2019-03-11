PBA: Anthony snubbed in All-Star

by Jonas Terrado

Sean Anthony was hoping to end a string of bad breaks when NorthPort took on San Miguel Beer in their PBA Philippine Cup match being played at presstime.



The previous two games have been miserable for Anthony, who has been on the loose end of officiating during heartbreaking defeats to the Phoenix Fuel Masters and Meralco Bolts.

Adding insult was Anthony’s apparent snub from this month’s All-Star Game in Calasiao, Pangasinan despite being second in scoring at 22.2 points while also posting 8.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

“That’s stuff that is out of (my) control, but we just keep moving on,” Anthony said while trying to avoid issuing comments that could cost him a fine from the PBA Commissioner’s Office.

Anthony’s frustration began last Feb. 28 when he was whistled for an offensive foul while going for a go-ahead triple in the Batang Pier’s 98-96 loss to the Fuel Masters.

The disputed call prompted the PBA to admit its mistake with sanctions set to be handed to referee Noy Guevarra.

Last Friday saw Anthony once again deal with another heartbreaking setback with NorthPort appeared to have already secured victory with 106-100 lead over Meralco in the dying seconds of regulation.

But Anthony, perhaps playing as if he had a statement to make with 31 points, saw victory slip away yet again.

He was forced to a jumpball by Chris Newsome and lost possession when Nico Salva slapped the ball was being tightly doubled, opening room for Meralco to force overtime on Newsome’s alley-oop layup.

NorthPort went on to lose 126-123 in double overtime, the team’s fourth straight after a 2-0 start.

“It was our game and we gave it away,” said Anthony. “It’s frustrating, really frustrating.”

Trying to snap the skid will be difficult for the Batang Pier as they face the Beermen, winners of three straight, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

But unless NorthPort finds a way to win, Anthony will likely have a difficult time shaking off those defeats.

