PBA DL: CEU faces San Beda

Games Monday (Paco Arena, Manila)

2 p.m. – Valencia-SSC-R vs SMDC-NU

4 p.m. – Metropac-San Beda vs CEU

Centro Escolar University and Metropac-San Beda clash for at least the share of the Foundation Cup lead in the PBA D-League at the Paco Arena in Manila.



The Scorpions and Movers go for a third straight win at 4 p.m. as they look to stay unbeaten in the two-group, 20-team tournament.

Also aiming to remain perfect is City of Valencia-San Sebastian which takes on winless SMDC-National University in the opener set at 2 p.m.

Coach Derrick Pumaren will lean on Senegalese center Maodu Malick Diouf, Tyron Chan and Rich Guinitaran as NCRAA champion CEU looks to hurdle the tough task of facing Metropac.

CEU opened its campaign with victories over Diliman College-Gerry’s Grill and University of Perpetual Help.

Metropac, composed of NCAA champion San Beda, scored wins over Perpetual and Wangs Basketball behind Donald Tankoua, James Canlas and Evan Nelle.

Meanwhile, Valencia-San Sebastian is favored to run roughshod over SMDC-NU and register its third victory in the tourney.

Valencia-San Sebastian, mentored by Egay Macaraya, defeated Marinerong Pilipino and Chadao-Far Eastern University with RK Ilagan and Allyn Bulanadi.

SMDC-NU fell to Chadao and Marinerong Pilipino in its first two matches but brothers Dave and Shaun Ildefonso look to end their team’s dryspell. (Jonas Terrado)

