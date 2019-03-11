PBA: Ginebra derails Phoenix

1 SHARES Share Tweet

by Jonas Terrado

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel foiled Phoenix Pulse’s bid to clinch the twice-to-beat advantage by hacking out a thrilling 100-97 victory in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



Jervy Cruz was an unlikely hero by sinking two free throws to put Ginebra ahead 98-97 before Japeth Aguilar blocked Calvin Abueva’s potential go-ahead basket underneath in the dying seconds.

Aljon Mariano hit two foul shots with 4.5 seconds remaining before Matthew Wright’s desperation three rolled out at the buzzer, giving Ginebra a 4-3 record in the eliminations.

“We needed that one,” said coach Tim Cone after Ginebra bounced back from a disappointing 104-78 loss to Alaska the previous Sunday in Antipolo City.

“Things weren’t going well for us but we showed great character all game long,” he added.

LA Tenorio scored 23 points on the night he tied Alvin Patrimonio’s record with his 596th consecutive game. He was mainly responsible for leading the Kings back with his crucial threes in the fourth.

Mariano had 20 points and nine rebounds and Greg Slaughter produced 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Abueva posted 15 points and 11 rebounds but Phoenix wasted a 10-point lead and fell to 8-2.

The Fuel Masters remain on top of the standings and will take a crack at sealing the twice-to-beat edge against the San Miguel Beermen on Saturday in Panabo City, Davao del Norte.

Related

comments