Fight to the end: 4 teams seek crucial wins

By Jonas Terrado

Games Wednesday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4:30 p.m. – Magnolia vs Columbian

7 p.m. – NLEX vs Alaska

Four teams seek important wins to gain a crucial step in their respective quarterfinal bids in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok and Columbian Dyip square off in the 4:30 p.m. opener before the Alaska Aces and NLEX Road Warriors meet in the second match at 7 p.m.

Alaska is running in sixth place with an even 3-3 record, Columbian is at seventh at 4-5, Magnolia totes a 2-4 card and NLEX carries a 2-5 slate.

A win would keep themselves within track of the quarters but a loss could cost them an elusive top eight finish.

Of the four teams seeing action, it is Alaska which still holds its fate.

The Aces fell to the Hotshots on Saturday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City but coach Alex Compton’s wards have a strong chance of making the quarters.

Columbian, meanwhile, is in the bubble despite its decent showing in the eliminations and a match against Magnolia will determine whether coach Johnedel Cardel and Dyip and can make it through the next phase.

Magnolia tries to get back-to-back wins for the first time this conference after a lackluster 0-3 start while NLEX is lagging near the cellar following two straight setbacks.

Alaska is hoping to get more from Chris Banchero, Simon Enciso, Jeron Teng, Jake Pascual and Carl Bryan Cruz in hopes of getting back on winning track.

Columbian, on the other hand, looks to get another offensive explosion from Rashawn McCarthy, who has picked up his form in recent weeks.

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero would like to see another improved play from Paul Lee, Mark Barroca, Jio Jalalon and perhaps a double-double showing from Ian Sangalang.

Road Warriors mentor Yeng Guiao is aching to see his wards play with a sense of urgency this time in order to stay in contention.

