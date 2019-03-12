GOM Blue wins

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
- World
GOM Blue outlasted squads in the Under-17 division to lead the list of triumphant age group teams in the 2019 Speed Regalo Youth Football League over the weekend at the Alabang Country Club.
They bested G8, Forza and Kaya in Group B with Ziggy Ae clinching the Most Valuable Player Award.
Sharing the spotlight with GOM Blue was Kaya Black, which swept Ceres North, G8 and Loyola in Group A to rule the U-13 bracket and then edged Group B squads Loyola, Giuseppe, GOM Yellow and MSA Agila to dominate the U-15 division.
Malaya reigned supreme in U-11, G8 topped U-9 and Kaya won the U-7 divisions.
Earning MVP plums were Patrick Barnes (U-7), Leon Smeets (U-9), Kenneth Dela Cruz (U-11), Sven Dunder (U-13) and Enzo Courvet (U-15).