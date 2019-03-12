Iron Man’s tag is LA’s PBA legacy

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jonas Terrado

LA Tenorio is hoping that his impending ascension as the PBA’s newest “Iron Man” would be his lasting legacy after tying Alvin Patrimonio’s record of 596 consecutive games in Barangay Ginebra’s thrilling 100-97 win over Phoenix Pulse on Sunday.

The Ginebra court general has never missed a game since joining the PBA in 2006, allowing him to tie Patrimonio’s mark that has stood for almost 15 years.

Incidentally, Tenorio will get a chance to stand alone in the record books in front of Patrimonio on Sunday when Ginebra battles Magnolia at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Patrimonio currently serves as Magnolia’s team manager.

“Sana yung legacy na maiiwan ko sa basketball, sa PBA or sa profession natin is maging inspirasyon sa mga aspiring basketball players para makarating sila sa ganitong sitwasyon,” said Tenorio.

(“I hope this would serve as my legacy and inspiration to aspiring basketball players who are dreaming of reaching this situation.”)

A testament to Tenorio’s success has been his desire and commitment to his role.

In fact, Ginebra coach Tim Cone has marveled at Tenorio’s discipline.

Cone has coached majority of Tenorio’s career, beginning with Alaska where they won the 2010 Fiesta Conference crown before adding three upon the American mentor’s move to Ginebra in 2016.

Related

comments