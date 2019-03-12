PBA DL: CEU stuns SBU five

Games Today (Paco Arena, Manila)

2 p.m. – Diliman-Gerry’s vs Perpetual

4 p.m. – Che’Lu vs Batangas-EAC

Centro Escolar University escaped with an 80-77 victory over Metropac-San Beda to gain a share of the Foundation Group lead in the PBA D-League at the Paco Arena in Manila.



The Scorpions of coach Derrick Pumaren almost saw a 30-point third quarter lead disappear when the Movers clawed their way to within one, 78-77, on Donald Tankoua’s basket in the dying seconds.

Tyron Chan missed two foul shots, giving Metropac room to steal a win. But James Canlas fell on the floor, allowing Judel Fuentes to make a steal and convert a pair of charities with two seconds left for the final count.

Fuentes finished with 20 points as CEU registered its third straight victory to join City of Valencia-San Sebastian atop the group standings.

Earlier, Valencia leaned on guard RK Ilagan to defeat winless SMDC-National University, 82-73.

Ilagan finished with 30 points to keep the Stags unbeaten in the tournament while sending the Bulldogs to their third straight defeat.

CEU dominated Metropac for most of the way behind Fuentes, Senegalese center Maodo Malick Diouf and Chan.

Malick Diouf had 17 points and 23 rebounds while Chan produced 14 points spiked by four triples.

Donald Tankoua’s 22-point, 14-rebound and Canlas’ 21 point efforts were not enough as Metropac-San Beda dropped to a tie for third with Marinerong Pilipino at 2-1.

Ilagan highlighted his game by finishing with 6-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc.

His buzzer-beating triple to end the third quarter was the confidence-boost he needed as he drilled three more long bombs in the final frame. But he saved his biggest bucket in the final minute, hitting a runner off the bank to douse SMDC-NU’s rally and made it an 82-69 with 59.1 seconds remaining.

Allyn Bulanadi added 14 points, nine rebounds, five steals, and four assists for the Golden Harvest.

Valencia-SSCR shot 15-of-38 from threes as a unit. (Jonas Terrado)

