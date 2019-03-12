Superal fires 64

Princess Superal flashed impeccable touch on the greens and produced an eight-under 64 to open a three-stroke lead over three Thais in the ICTSI Manila Southwoods Ladies Championship in Carmona, Cavite yesterday.

Superal actually bucked a shaky stint on the mound with superb iron shots and awesome putting, drilling in eight birdies inside six feet, including six in a brilliant backside stint for a personal best 34-30 card for a big cushion over Chakansim Khamborn, Punpaka Phuntumabamrung and fancied Yupaporn Kawinpakorn, who fired identical 67s in hot but near-ideal conditions.

Amateur Sofia Chabon missed catching the Thais at second with a bogey on her finishing hole at No. 9, which she overshot on a wrong club selection, settling for a 68 in a tie with Thanutra Boonraksasat and Chonlada Chayanun, also of Thailand.

Daniella Uy birdied two of the last four holes at the front while Thai Tiranan Yoopan strung up three straight birdies from No. 13 as they carded similar 69s to trail Superal by five after 18 holes of the R1.5 million event serving as the sixth leg of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour 2018-19 circuit put up by ICTSI.

