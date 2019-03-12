Westbrook threatens hecklers

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Russell Westbrook threatened a female fan and her male companion when the Oklahoma City Thunder player got into another heated exchange with Utah spectators during a NBA game on Monday.

The confrontation between Westbrook and the Jazz fans was caught on video and posted to social media.

“I swear to God. I will fuck you up, you and your wife. I will fuck you up,” Westbrook said.

It was unclear from the video what the Jazz hecklers said to initiate the profanity-laced response from Westbrook but the player said he heard a racial slur.

Westbrook was not penalized by the game officials in the Thunder’s 98-89 victory in front of a crowd of 18,300 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Westbrook finished with a near triple double, 23 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Westbrook issued a statement after the game to reporters but declined to answer questions.

“The young man and his wife in the stands told me to get down on my knees like you used to,” Westbrook said. “And for me that is completely disrespectful. I think it is racial. It is inappropriate.”

“There are people that come to the games to say mean disrespectful things about me and my family. For many years I have done all the right things and never done anything to hurt or harm anybody. Never been in any trouble. Never fought a fan.”

