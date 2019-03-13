Duterte signs ‘Tulong Trabaho,’ child safety laws

President Duterte has signed into law the measure giving qualified recipients free technical-vocational education and requiring vehicle owners to use car seats when transporting children.

Duterte signed Republic Act 11230 or the “Tulong Trabaho Act” last Feb. 22 which grants free access to technical-vocational education to qualified recipients as the government aims to address the problem of job-skills mismatch.

The law also establishes the Philippine Labor Force Competencies Competitiveness Program to strengthen the qualifications of the Filipino workforce to meet the challenges of the rapidly evolving workplaces and work structures.

The Tulong Trabaho Act creates the “Tulong-Trabaho Fund” which will provide qualified recipients with access to technical-vocational education and training under the programs to be identified by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

The fund can only be accessed by any unemployed person who is least 15-year-old, and not in education and not in training, or employed workers who intend to develop and expand their current skills and training. Existing workers in enterprise-based companies or industries currently trained by their employers are excluded.

Duterte also signed RA 11229 or the Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act on Feb. 22. This law requires vehicle owners to use car seats when transporting children.

The law aims to guarantee the safety and welfare of infants and children and prevent traffic-related deaths and injuries. It cites the need to “adequately, consistently, and objectively require, regulate, promote, and inform the public on the use of child restraint systems.”

The measure says no child of 12 years and below are allowed to take the front passenger seat of vehicles with running engine unless they meet the required height of 4’11.” They should also be properly secured using regular seat belt.

“It shall be unlawful for the driver of a covered vehicle not to properly secure at all times a child, in a child restraint system, while the engine is running,” the law stated.

“The child restraint system shall be appropriate to the child’s age, height, and weight,” it added. The system is not required in times of medical emergencies or when the child has a medical or developmental condition.

Despite being secured in the restraint, the law states that a child shall not be left unaccompanied by an adult. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

