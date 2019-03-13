Palace working on EO addressing water issues

Malacañang is working on an executive order that would allow the government to properly address water issues in the country, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles revealed.

Nograles made the statement as residents in certain portions of Metro Manila and nearby regions are experiencing unannounced water interruptions.

Nograles said that several government agencies were working on an EO even before the water crisis.

“Even before parts of NCR suffered water supply problems, the Economic Cluster and the Cabinet Assistance System was already working on an issuance that would help the government better resolve the many issues involving the supply and distribution of water,” he said.

According to the former Davao City lawmaker, the inter-agency efforts were prompted by policy issues that were unearthed in the process of finalizing the 2017-2022 Philippine Development Plan.

“If you go through the PDP, you will see that it admits that despite the country’s abundant water resources, there are issues in the development, utilization, and management of water-related services,” he said. “The objective of the CAS is to come up with an issuance that addresses these issues,” he added. (Argyll Geducos)

