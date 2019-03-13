PSL: PLDT nips Generika in 5 sets

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Games Tomorrow (The Arena, San Juan City)

2 p.m. – PLDT vs Foton

4:15 p.m. – Cignal vs Generika-Ayala

7 p.m. – United VC vs F2 Logistics

Import Kendra Dahlke produced big hits and helped power PLDT Home Fibr to a thrilling 25-21, 20-25, 29-27, 13-25, 15-12 victory over Generika-Ayala in the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix yesterday at The Arena in San Juan City.



The hard-hitting former Arizona star delivered 27 kills, two blocks and an ace to finish with a conference-best 30 points on top of 16 digs for the Power Hitters, who stepped back on winning column after finishing the first round with three wins in seven games.

PLDT head coach Roger Gorayeb praised his import’s impressive performance, especially in the heart-stopping third set where they engaged the Lifesavers in furious exchanged of spikes.

After carrying the cudgels in the third where the Power Hitters clawed back from a 23-17 deficit, Dahlke poured six points in the deciding fifth set to essay the victory.

“Kendra was tremendous, especially in the third set. Her offense was truly a big help for us,” said Gorayeb after plucking their fourth win in this battle that also has Asics, Mueller, Mikasa, Senoh, Team Rebel Sports, Bizooku, UCPB Gen, Cocolife, Hotel Sogo and Data Project as technical sponsors.

Grace Lazard, PLDT’s other import, also shone with 18 points with 10 excellent receptions while Aiko Urdas and Shola Alvarez chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Related

comments