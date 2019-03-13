USS Blue Ridge here for visit

ON BOARD THE USS BLUE RIDGE – The United States 7th Fleet USS Blue Ridge and embarked 7th Fleet arrived in Manila yesterday for the ship’s first port visit to the Philippines in three years.

The Blue Ridge and 7th Fleet team undertook a cooperative deployment with Philippine Navy frigate BRP Ramon Alcaraz shortly before arriving in Manila to reaffirm longstanding ties with its PN counterparts.

Vice Admiral Phil Sawyer, commander of the US 7th Fleet, said the port visit offers opportunities to reconnect after a few years away and staff talks aboard Blue Ridge will provide a venue for professional exchanges with PN counterparts.

The crew will continue the tradition of community service events and cultural exchanges ashore, including multiple 7th Fleet band engagements and community relations service.

“Our nations are longstanding allies and our navies have worked together for generations,” Sawyer said. “Our visit to Manila strengthens the bonds between our navies and our shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he added.

Blue Ridge commanding officer, Capt. Eric Anduze, will meet with PN officials and distinguished visitors for a tour of the flagship to explain the ship’s mission and goals.

“We are very proud to be back in Manila after a long absence,” Anduze said. “The Philippines has been an ally of our country for many years, and being able to show our appreciation for that friendship is something we always look forward to continuing to foster and maintain our deep relationships here are paramount to what we do in 7th Fleet,” he added. (Francis Wakefield)

