ROS seeks quarters bonus vs Meralco

By Jonas Terrado

Rain or Shine looks to snap a two-game skid and gain an inside track at the twice-to-beat advantage when it takes on Meralco in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome.

The Elasto Painters hope to return to the things that have made them successful and end their elimination round schedule on a winning note in the 7 p.m. match with the Bolts.

TNT KaTropa shoots for its fourth straight victory and secure a berth in the quarterfinals in the 4:30 p.m. against Alaska, a team that has lost its last two matches.

Much of the attention will likely be on how Rain or Shine responds from the losses to TNT (100-92) and Columbian (85-82).

Elasto Painters coach Caloy Garcia cited the lackluster showing to the “selfish attitude” he thought the players have developed following a 7-1 start in the tournament.

But Garcia believes the team can get itself back in form if Rain or Shine can flaunt its team-oriented offense and sharp defending.

Out to deal Rain or Shine another loss is Meralco, which desperately needs to win in order to climb into the top eight.

The Bolts are tied for ninth place with the NLEX Road Warriors at 3-5.

In the opener, TNT seeks to tie defending champion San Miguel Beer at 6-3 and continue its recent surge.

